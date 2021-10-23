Galiano Gold Inc. (NYSEMKT:GAU) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Galiano Gold Inc. (NYSEMKT:GAU) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $2.10.

GAU has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Galiano Gold in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$1.50 price objective on shares of Galiano Gold in a research report on Friday, October 15th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $2.80 target price on shares of Galiano Gold in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Galiano Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Galiano Gold by 9.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 605,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $659,000 after purchasing an additional 51,428 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Galiano Gold by 57.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 53,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 19,549 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Galiano Gold by 38.3% during the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 52,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 14,522 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Galiano Gold by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 10,401,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,337,000 after buying an additional 457,273 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in Galiano Gold in the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. 39.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Galiano Gold stock opened at $0.81 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $182.20 million, a PE ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 0.73.

Galiano Gold (NYSEMKT:GAU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02. Equities analysts anticipate that Galiano Gold will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Galiano Gold Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold properties. The company's primary asset is the Asanko Gold Mine located in Ghana, West Africa. It also holds interests in the ABG Mali property with four gold exploration licenses covering approximately 167 km located on the Senegal Mali shear zone.

