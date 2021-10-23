Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Buys New Shares in VEREIT, Inc. (NYSE:VER)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL bought a new stake in VEREIT, Inc. (NYSE:VER) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 6,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $276,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of VEREIT in the second quarter valued at $2,466,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in VEREIT during the 2nd quarter valued at $384,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in VEREIT by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 517,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,756,000 after purchasing an additional 8,976 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in VEREIT by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 124,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,698,000 after purchasing an additional 5,727 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in VEREIT by 6,334.6% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,038 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 9,882 shares during the last quarter. 92.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VER has been the subject of several research reports. Capital One Financial downgraded VEREIT from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded VEREIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.71.

VER opened at $50.47 on Friday. VEREIT, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.05 and a fifty-two week high of $50.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 5.54 and a current ratio of 5.54. The company has a market capitalization of $11.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $48.52 and a 200-day moving average of $47.01.

VEREIT (NYSE:VER) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.47). VEREIT had a return on equity of 3.87% and a net margin of 22.20%. On average, equities research analysts predict that VEREIT, Inc. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 2nd will be paid a $0.154 dividend. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 1st. This is an increase from VEREIT’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14. VEREIT’s payout ratio is 59.49%.

VEREIT, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which provides real estate investment services. It owns and manages the portfolios of single-tenant commercial properties in the U.S. The company operates through the following segments: Real Estate Investment and Cole Capital. The Real Estate Investment segment acquires, owns and operates single tenant, freestanding, commercial real estate properties, primarily subject to long term net leases with high credit quality tenants.

