Gameswap (GSWAP) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $75,685.00

Gameswap (CURRENCY:GSWAP) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on October 23rd. One Gameswap coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.13 or 0.00001844 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Gameswap has traded 32.8% higher against the dollar. Gameswap has a market capitalization of $12.69 million and $75,685.00 worth of Gameswap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.85 or 0.00050207 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001628 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00002609 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $127.79 or 0.00207941 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.72 or 0.00102064 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.52 or 0.00010610 BTC.

Gameswap Profile

GSWAP is a coin. It was first traded on October 30th, 2020. Gameswap’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,202,090 coins. The official website for Gameswap is www.gameswap.org . Gameswap’s official Twitter account is @GameswapDEX and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “GameSwap is a P2P in-game asset exchange leveraging Ethereum standards for fungible and non-fungible tokens (NFTs) that enables millions of gamers to easily trade and cash-out in-game assets with crypto, in a neutral platform that they govern and own. Powered by DeFi and the GSWAP token. “

Gameswap Coin Trading

