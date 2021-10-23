Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $294.71 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) will post sales of $294.71 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Gaming and Leisure Properties’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $312.06 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $282.55 million. Gaming and Leisure Properties posted sales of $307.55 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 4.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Gaming and Leisure Properties will report full-year sales of $1.19 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.11 billion to $1.23 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $1.17 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.10 billion to $1.21 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Gaming and Leisure Properties.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.01). Gaming and Leisure Properties had a net margin of 45.79% and a return on equity of 21.96%.

GLPI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group raised Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price target on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Gaming and Leisure Properties has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.43.

GLPI traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $49.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 471,264 shares, compared to its average volume of 982,217. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. Gaming and Leisure Properties has a twelve month low of $36.18 and a twelve month high of $51.46. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.09, a P/E/G ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 1.01.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were given a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.44%. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s payout ratio is 77.68%.

In related news, EVP Brandon John Moore sold 10,000 shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.02, for a total transaction of $500,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 156,502 shares in the company, valued at $7,828,230.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 5.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties in the third quarter valued at $42,000. Strategic Investment Advisors MI raised its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 8.9% in the third quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 7,479 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 29.7% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 94,204 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,364,000 after purchasing an additional 21,567 shares during the period. Spirit of America Management Corp NY raised its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 279.5% in the third quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 13,985 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $648,000 after purchasing an additional 10,300 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 5.3% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 19,719 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $913,000 after purchasing an additional 992 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.06% of the company’s stock.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Company Profile

Gaming & Leisure Properties, Inc is engaged in acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple net lease arrangements. It operates through the GLP Capital and TRS Properties segments. The GLP Capital segment consists of the leased real property and represents the majority of business.

