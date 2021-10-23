GAN (NASDAQ:GAN) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GAN (NASDAQ:GAN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “GAN Limited is a business-to-business supplier of internet gambling software-as-a-service solutions predominantly to the U.S.land-based casino industry. It developed a proprietary internet gambling enterprise software system, GameSTACK(TM), which it licenses to land-based casino operators as a turnkey technology solution for regulated real-money internet gambling, encompassing internet gaming, internet sports gaming and virtual Simulated Gaming. GAN Limited is based in London, United Kingdom. “

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on GAN in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. They set a buy rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company.

GAN stock opened at $15.39 on Tuesday. GAN has a 52 week low of $13.04 and a 52 week high of $31.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $646.66 million, a P/E ratio of -26.08 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.62.

GAN (NASDAQ:GAN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.06). GAN had a negative return on equity of 10.87% and a negative net margin of 24.01%. The firm had revenue of $34.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.33) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 316.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that GAN will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other GAN news, EVP Simon Knock sold 99,934 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $1,798,812.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,934 shares in the company, valued at $448,812. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dermot S. Smurfit acquired 18,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.85 per share, with a total value of $250,685.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 180,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,494,385. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 125,335 shares of company stock valued at $2,255,489. 9.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its holdings in shares of GAN by 155.7% during the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 2,769,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,531,000 after buying an additional 1,686,332 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of GAN by 36.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,256,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,098,000 after purchasing an additional 607,192 shares during the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP boosted its position in GAN by 56.8% during the second quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 1,725,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,359,000 after acquiring an additional 625,009 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in GAN by 16.1% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 690,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,346,000 after acquiring an additional 95,619 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in GAN by 17.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 545,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,962,000 after acquiring an additional 79,176 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.25% of the company’s stock.

Gan (UK) Ltd. engages in the development and supply of Internet gaming enterprise software-as-a-service solutions. It operates through the Real Money Gaming Operations and Simulated Gaming Operations segments. The company was founded by David McDowell and Kevin O’Neal in 2002 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

