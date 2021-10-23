GasLog Partners LP (NYSE:GLOP) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $78.21 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that GasLog Partners LP (NYSE:GLOP) will post sales of $78.21 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for GasLog Partners’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $77.90 million and the highest is $78.51 million. GasLog Partners reported sales of $72.81 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.4%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that GasLog Partners will report full-year sales of $321.01 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $317.25 million to $324.77 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $311.05 million, with estimates ranging from $307.08 million to $315.02 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow GasLog Partners.

GasLog Partners (NYSE:GLOP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The shipping company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $70.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.28 million. GasLog Partners had a return on equity of 12.11% and a net margin of 24.40%.

GLOP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut GasLog Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group raised GasLog Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $5.00 to $6.50 in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.19.

Shares of GLOP traded up $0.65 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $5.19. 1,157,172 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 728,139. The stock has a market cap of $257.39 million, a P/E ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 2.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.76. GasLog Partners has a 12 month low of $2.10 and a 12 month high of $5.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. GasLog Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.10%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GLOP. Regent Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in GasLog Partners by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC now owns 109,882 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $530,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in GasLog Partners in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $186,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GasLog Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of GasLog Partners by 58.7% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,183,989 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $4,369,000 after buying an additional 438,052 shares during the period. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP raised its position in shares of GasLog Partners by 231.6% during the 2nd quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 80,760 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 56,403 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.29% of the company’s stock.

About GasLog Partners

GasLog Partners LP engages in the owning, operating, and acquiring of liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers which engages in LNG transportation under multi-year charters. The company was founded on January 23, 2014 and is headquartered in Piraeus, Greece.

