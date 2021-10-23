GCP Infrastructure Investments (LON:GCP) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $102.91

GCP Infrastructure Investments Limited (LON:GCP) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 102.91 ($1.34) and traded as low as GBX 102.40 ($1.34). GCP Infrastructure Investments shares last traded at GBX 102.40 ($1.34), with a volume of 597,516 shares.

The firm has a market capitalization of £899.85 million and a PE ratio of -63.75. The company has a current ratio of 341.00, a quick ratio of 341.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 105.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 102.91.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 5th were issued a GBX 1.75 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a yield of 1.66%. GCP Infrastructure Investments’s dividend payout ratio is currently -437.50%.

GCP Infrastructure Investments Limited focuses on investing in the United Kingdom infrastructure debt. The company makes infrastructure investments through acquiring interests in debt instruments issued by infrastructure project companies. It primarily invests in senior and subordinated debt instruments.

