Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAIN) Hits New 52-Week High at $15.28

Gladstone Investment Co. (NASDAQ:GAIN) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $15.28 and last traded at $15.15, with a volume of 163169 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.11.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Gladstone Investment from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th.

Get Gladstone Investment alerts:

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.24. The firm has a market cap of $505.38 million, a PE ratio of 5.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 1.55.

Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAIN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The investment management company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $18.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.83 million. Gladstone Investment had a return on equity of 7.19% and a net margin of 140.05%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Gladstone Investment Co. will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be issued a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.91%. Gladstone Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 121.74%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GAIN. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Gladstone Investment by 100.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,485 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 1,750 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in Gladstone Investment in the 2nd quarter valued at about $61,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Gladstone Investment in the 2nd quarter valued at about $99,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Gladstone Investment during the second quarter worth about $146,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Gladstone Investment during the first quarter worth about $181,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.23% of the company’s stock.

Gladstone Investment Company Profile (NASDAQ:GAIN)

Gladstone Investment is a publicly traded business development company that seeks to make equity and secured debt investments.

Read More: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Receive News & Ratings for Gladstone Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gladstone Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.