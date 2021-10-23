Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-one research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $218.85.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on GPN shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Global Payments from $219.00 to $185.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $206.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $231.00 to $233.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th.

In other Global Payments news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.44, for a total transaction of $78,220.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Joia M. Johnson purchased 590 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $170.40 per share, for a total transaction of $100,536.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 4,686 shares of company stock worth $800,475 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. bought a new position in shares of Global Payments during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Global Payments during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 60.5% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 236 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 58.9% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 267 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Global Payments in the second quarter valued at about $59,000. 86.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GPN traded down $1.99 on Monday, reaching $158.00. The company had a trading volume of 1,093,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,879,103. Global Payments has a one year low of $148.69 and a one year high of $220.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a fifty day moving average of $162.12 and a 200-day moving average of $184.66. The company has a market capitalization of $46.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.48, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.16.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.14. Global Payments had a net margin of 10.83% and a return on equity of 7.70%. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.31 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Global Payments will post 7.82 EPS for the current year.

Global Payments announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Monday, August 2nd that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the business services provider to reacquire up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This is an increase from Global Payments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.64%.

About Global Payments

Global Payments, Inc engages in the provision of payment technology and software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions and Business & Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment provides payments technology and software solutions to customers globally.

