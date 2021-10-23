Global WholeHealth Partners (OTCMKTS:GWHP) and Biomerica (NASDAQ:BMRA) Critical Contrast

Global WholeHealth Partners (OTCMKTS:GWHP) and Biomerica (NASDAQ:BMRA) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

20.9% of Biomerica shares are held by institutional investors. 23.7% of Biomerica shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Global WholeHealth Partners and Biomerica’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Global WholeHealth Partners -22,474.87% N/A -2,097.27% Biomerica -89.83% -59.47% -46.58%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Global WholeHealth Partners and Biomerica’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Global WholeHealth Partners $40,000.00 540.49 -$9.03 million N/A N/A Biomerica $7.20 million 8.36 -$6.47 million ($0.54) -8.91

Biomerica has higher revenue and earnings than Global WholeHealth Partners.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Global WholeHealth Partners and Biomerica, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Global WholeHealth Partners 0 0 0 0 N/A Biomerica 0 0 2 0 3.00

Biomerica has a consensus target price of $11.50, indicating a potential upside of 139.09%. Given Biomerica’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Biomerica is more favorable than Global WholeHealth Partners.

Summary

Biomerica beats Global WholeHealth Partners on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Global WholeHealth Partners Company Profile

Global WholeHealth Partners Corporation manufactures and markets various in vitro diagnostic test kits in the United States. It offers rapid diagnostic tests, such as the CoVid-19 test, whole blood Ebola test, whole blood Zika test, whole blood rapid TB test, and various other tests for over-the-counter or consumer-use, as well as point-of-care, which includes hospitals, physicians' offices, and medical clinics. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is based in San Clemente, California.

Biomerica Company Profile

Biomerica, Inc. engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of medical diagnostic products designed for the early detection and monitoring of chronic diseases and medical conditions. The firm focuses on gastrointestinal diseases, food intolerances, diabetes, and certain esoteric tests. It operates through the following geographical segments: Europe, United States, Asia, South America, Middle East, and Other. The company was founded in September 1971 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

