GM Advisory Group Inc. Has $1.16 Million Stock Holdings in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC)

GM Advisory Group Inc. lessened its position in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) by 35.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,030 shares during the period. GM Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in Lincoln National were worth $1,157,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Factorial Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 7,946.1% in the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 1,432,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,000,000 after purchasing an additional 1,414,410 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lincoln National in the 2nd quarter valued at $523,000. Naples Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 30,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,942,000 after purchasing an additional 2,132 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 949,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,695,000 after purchasing an additional 83,552 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alerus Financial NA boosted its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter. Alerus Financial NA now owns 27,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,697,000 after purchasing an additional 4,899 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Lincoln National stock traded up $0.99 during trading on Friday, hitting $75.72. 1,152,895 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,406,666. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 2.24. Lincoln National Co. has a 1-year low of $31.95 and a 1-year high of $76.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $68.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.19.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.87. The company had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.79 billion. Lincoln National had a return on equity of 5.47% and a net margin of 7.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.97 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Lincoln National Co. will post 10.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 11th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. Lincoln National’s payout ratio is currently 37.75%.

In other news, CEO Dennis R. Glass sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.08, for a total transaction of $11,262,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays lifted their price target on Lincoln National from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Lincoln National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Lincoln National from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Lincoln National from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Lincoln National from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lincoln National currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.93.

Lincoln National Corp. is a holding company, which operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses through its subsidiary companies. It provides advice and solutions that help empower people to take charge of their financial lives with confidence and optimism. The company operates through the following segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, Group Protection, and Other Operations.

