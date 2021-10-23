GM Advisory Group Inc. Lowers Position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

GM Advisory Group Inc. decreased its position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) by 23.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 16,640 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 5,125 shares during the quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in The Allstate were worth $2,171,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Allstate in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Allstate in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Allstate by 88.9% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 255 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of The Allstate in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Allstate by 150.5% in the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 273 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. 75.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently commented on ALL shares. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of The Allstate in a research note on Friday, September 17th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of The Allstate from $118.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of The Allstate from $144.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of The Allstate in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of The Allstate from $144.00 to $137.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Allstate presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $140.08.

Shares of NYSE:ALL traded up $1.23 during trading on Friday, reaching $128.00. The stock had a trading volume of 1,837,694 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,763,606. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $131.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $130.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $37.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.09, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.86. The Allstate Co. has a fifty-two week low of $86.51 and a fifty-two week high of $140.00.

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported $3.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.17 by $0.62. The business had revenue of $10.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.57 billion. The Allstate had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 22.27%. The company’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.46 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Allstate Co. will post 16.02 EPS for the current year.

The Allstate announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 4th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the insurance provider to repurchase up to 13% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The Allstate Company Profile

The Allstate Corp. engages in the property and casualty insurance business and the sale of life, accident, and health insurance products through its subsidiaries. It operates through following business segments: Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, Allstate Benefits, Allstate Annuities, Discontinued Lines and Coverages, and Corporate and Other.

