GM Advisory Group Inc. Sells 3,150 Shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

GM Advisory Group Inc. reduced its stake in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) by 7.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,942 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,150 shares during the quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $3,266,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Otis Worldwide in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Otis Worldwide in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Otis Worldwide in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Otis Worldwide in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Otis Worldwide by 43.4% in the 2nd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. 82.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Otis Worldwide alerts:

Shares of NYSE:OTIS traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $85.63. The company had a trading volume of 2,678,749 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,466,560. The company has a market cap of $36.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.19 and a beta of 0.85. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 12-month low of $58.77 and a 12-month high of $92.84. The company has a fifty day moving average of $87.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.56.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 billion. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 37.04% and a net margin of 8.30%. On average, equities analysts expect that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. Otis Worldwide’s payout ratio is presently 38.10%.

In other Otis Worldwide news, insider Fernandez Bernardo Calleja sold 1,597 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.80, for a total value of $140,216.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Michael Patrick Ryan sold 2,220 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.44, for a total transaction of $194,116.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

OTIS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $88.44 price objective (up from $84.00) on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research note on Friday, October 8th. They set a “sell” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $84.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Otis Worldwide presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.49.

About Otis Worldwide

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

Featured Article: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Receive News & Ratings for Otis Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otis Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.