Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Acquires 1,006,175 Shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ) by 32.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,113,224 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,006,175 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 6.56% of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF worth $192,623,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Permanens Capital L.P. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FEZ opened at $47.36 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $47.07 and its 200-day moving average is $47.20. SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF has a 1 year low of $33.21 and a 1 year high of $49.38.

SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield of the EURO STOXX 50 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to represent the performance of some of the companies across components of the 20 EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes. The EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes are subsets of the EURO STOXX Index.

