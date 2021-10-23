Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Acquires 170,117 Shares of Goldman Sachs Innovate Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GINN)

Posted by on Oct 23rd, 2021

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Goldman Sachs Innovate Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GINN) by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,030,220 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 170,117 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.39% of Goldman Sachs Innovate Equity ETF worth $188,237,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stephens Inc. AR raised its position in Goldman Sachs Innovate Equity ETF by 25.9% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 17,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after buying an additional 3,630 shares during the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Innovate Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $182,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Innovate Equity ETF by 1,534.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Goldman Sachs Innovate Equity ETF by 197.7% during the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 34,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,961,000 after purchasing an additional 22,760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HBW Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Goldman Sachs Innovate Equity ETF by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 104,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,490,000 after purchasing an additional 5,742 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA GINN opened at $62.34 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $61.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.56. Goldman Sachs Innovate Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $48.97 and a fifty-two week high of $64.16.

Recommended Story: Different Options Trading Strategies

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GINN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Goldman Sachs Innovate Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GINN).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Goldman Sachs Innovate Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GINN)

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs Innovate Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs Innovate Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.