Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Acquires 170,117 Shares of Goldman Sachs Innovate Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GINN)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Goldman Sachs Innovate Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GINN) by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,030,220 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 170,117 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.39% of Goldman Sachs Innovate Equity ETF worth $188,237,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stephens Inc. AR raised its position in Goldman Sachs Innovate Equity ETF by 25.9% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 17,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after buying an additional 3,630 shares during the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Innovate Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $182,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Innovate Equity ETF by 1,534.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Goldman Sachs Innovate Equity ETF by 197.7% during the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 34,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,961,000 after purchasing an additional 22,760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HBW Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Goldman Sachs Innovate Equity ETF by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 104,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,490,000 after purchasing an additional 5,742 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA GINN opened at $62.34 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $61.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.56. Goldman Sachs Innovate Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $48.97 and a fifty-two week high of $64.16.

