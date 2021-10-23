Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $177.91 Million Position in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. cut its position in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,834,998 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 498,900 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Axalta Coating Systems were worth $177,909,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXTA. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 4.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,248,525 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $617,378,000 after buying an additional 890,906 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 24.1% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 12,783,911 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $389,783,000 after acquiring an additional 2,486,595 shares during the last quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC increased its position in Axalta Coating Systems by 14.9% in the first quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 9,434,049 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $279,059,000 after buying an additional 1,223,526 shares during the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC increased its position in Axalta Coating Systems by 16.3% in the second quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 5,579,702 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $170,125,000 after buying an additional 782,803 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 16.1% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,125,175 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $156,267,000 after purchasing an additional 711,940 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.62% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AXTA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Axalta Coating Systems from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Axalta Coating Systems from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. TheStreet upgraded Axalta Coating Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Citigroup cut Axalta Coating Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on Axalta Coating Systems in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.27.

AXTA opened at $32.69 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.15, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a fifty day moving average of $30.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.51. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $24.38 and a fifty-two week high of $34.20.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. Axalta Coating Systems had a net margin of 6.85% and a return on equity of 34.83%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Axalta Coating Systems news, SVP Barry S. Snyder sold 865 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.14, for a total value of $26,071.10. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 48,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,473,243.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. engages in the manufacture, marketing, and distribution of coatings systems. It operates through the Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings business segments. The Performance Coatings segment provides liquid and powder coatings solutions to a fragmented and local customer base.

