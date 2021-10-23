Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $203.52 Million Holdings in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) by 2.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 557,620 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 16,447 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $203,515,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 1.3% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,087,979 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,480,664,000 after purchasing an additional 106,807 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 1.2% in the second quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 5,434,939 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,983,590,000 after acquiring an additional 65,033 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 2.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,497,307 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $545,626,000 after acquiring an additional 37,785 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 0.5% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,212,613 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $442,568,000 after acquiring an additional 5,975 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 41.7% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,172,144 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $427,797,000 after acquiring an additional 344,667 shares during the period. 79.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lululemon Athletica alerts:

In other Lululemon Athletica news, Director Kathryn Henry sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $432.41, for a total value of $108,102.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Calvin Mcdonald sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $427.37, for a total value of $4,273,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 53,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,825,404.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,723 shares of company stock worth $13,501,272 in the last three months. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on LULU shares. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $460.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $410.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $405.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $436.00 to $474.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $375.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $448.32.

Shares of NASDAQ:LULU opened at $421.73 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $54.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.36. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 1 year low of $269.28 and a 1 year high of $437.32. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $406.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $367.47.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The apparel retailer reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 34.16% and a net margin of 14.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 60.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 7.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It company operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises of lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.

Featured Article: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LULU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU).

Receive News & Ratings for Lululemon Athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lululemon Athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.