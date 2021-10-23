Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) by 18.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,413,500 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 217,455 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 1.26% of PerkinElmer worth $218,258,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer by 36.1% during the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 19,413 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,998,000 after purchasing an additional 5,144 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer by 31.2% in the second quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 1,641,949 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $253,533,000 after purchasing an additional 390,612 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of PerkinElmer in the second quarter worth $4,079,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of PerkinElmer by 17.6% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 134,269 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $21,017,000 after acquiring an additional 20,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec acquired a new position in PerkinElmer during the second quarter worth $2,452,000. Institutional investors own 92.84% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider James M. Mock sold 6,080 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.87, for a total value of $1,124,009.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on PKI. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and set a $172.11 price target (up previously from $150.00) on shares of PerkinElmer in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of PerkinElmer from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $170.86 price objective (down from $174.00) on shares of PerkinElmer in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $152.50.

NYSE:PKI opened at $176.38 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a fifty day moving average of $180.53 and a 200 day moving average of $159.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.10. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a 52 week low of $119.95 and a 52 week high of $192.00.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The medical research company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.43. PerkinElmer had a net margin of 24.35% and a return on equity of 37.29%. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 9.91 EPS for the current year.

PerkinElmer Company Profile

PerkinElmer, Inc engages in the provision of products, services, and solutions for diagnostics, food, environmental, life sciences, and applied markets. It operates through the following segments: Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment comprises of technologies that help life sciences researchers better understand diseases and develop treatments.

