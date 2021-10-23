Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Sells 100,181 Shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. reduced its stake in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 647,408 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 100,181 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $206,330,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of SBA Communications by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,557,002 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,045,816,000 after purchasing an additional 402,360 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its position in shares of SBA Communications by 26.4% in the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 4,577,872 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,270,571,000 after purchasing an additional 956,026 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of SBA Communications by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,932,003 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $934,430,000 after purchasing an additional 38,139 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in SBA Communications by 2.7% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,697,129 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $748,588,000 after acquiring an additional 69,771 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in SBA Communications by 89.0% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,350,171 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $748,998,000 after acquiring an additional 1,106,695 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.52% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on SBAC. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on SBA Communications from $337.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on SBA Communications from $325.00 to $353.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on SBA Communications from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Citigroup lifted their price target on SBA Communications from $343.00 to $404.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on SBA Communications from $335.00 to $372.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SBA Communications presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $364.44.

NASDAQ:SBAC opened at $345.62 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $348.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $323.83. The company has a market cap of $37.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 144.01 and a beta of 0.21. SBA Communications Co. has a 52-week low of $232.88 and a 52-week high of $369.56.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The technology company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.69. SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 5.61% and a net margin of 12.33%. The firm had revenue of $575.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $559.96 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that SBA Communications Co. will post 9.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 26th were issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 25th. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.58%.

In other SBA Communications news, VP Thomas P. Hunt sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $357.69, for a total transaction of $17,884,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark R. Ciarfella sold 2,377 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.00, for a total value of $820,065.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 292,752 shares of company stock valued at $105,204,175. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

SBA Communications Profile

SBA Communications Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of wireless communications infrastructures. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic Site Leasing, International Site Leasing, and Site Development. The Domestic Site Leasing segment includes AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile, and Verizon Wireless.

