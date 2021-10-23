Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Sells 383,362 Shares of Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lessened its position in shares of Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN) by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,461,965 shares of the company’s stock after selling 383,362 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.08% of Cedar Fair worth $200,030,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Cedar Fair by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 904 shares in the last quarter. Invst LLC increased its stake in Cedar Fair by 28.0% during the 2nd quarter. Invst LLC now owns 11,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Cedar Fair during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $629,000. Thunderbird Partners LLP acquired a new position in Cedar Fair during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $23,596,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Cedar Fair during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $411,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FUN opened at $48.00 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $44.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.69. Cedar Fair, L.P. has a 1 year low of $24.48 and a 1 year high of $52.50. The company has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a PE ratio of -6.60 and a beta of 2.30.

Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($1.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.45) by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $244.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $211.79 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($2.35) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3597.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cedar Fair, L.P. will post -1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FUN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Cedar Fair from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cedar Fair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.57.

About Cedar Fair

Cedar Fair LP engages in the operation of amusement parks, outdoor and indoor water parks, and hotels. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point, Kings Island, Canada’s Wonderland, Dorney Park and Wildwater Kingdom, Valleyfair, Kings Dominion, Worlds of Fun, Knott’s Berry Farm, and California’s Great America.

