Gore Street Energy Storage Fund (LON:GSF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

Gore Street Energy Storage Fund (LON:GSF)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Shore Capital in a research note issued on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports.

LON:GSF opened at GBX 114.50 ($1.50) on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 112.27 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 109.64. The company has a market capitalization of £316.28 million and a PE ratio of 7.14. Gore Street Energy Storage Fund has a 52-week low of GBX 100.30 ($1.31) and a 52-week high of GBX 117 ($1.53).

