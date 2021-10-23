Great Western Bancorp (NYSE:GWB) Shares Gap Up to $33.01

Great Western Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:GWB)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $33.01, but opened at $33.91. Great Western Bancorp shares last traded at $33.92, with a volume of 250 shares trading hands.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GWB. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Great Western Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. DA Davidson cut shares of Great Western Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $38.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Great Western Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $35.00 to $33.00 in a report on Friday, September 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.75.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.09. The company has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.70 and a beta of 1.23.

Great Western Bancorp (NYSE:GWB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The bank reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.31. Great Western Bancorp had a net margin of 33.10% and a return on equity of 14.49%. The company had revenue of $116.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.46 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Great Western Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. This is a boost from Great Western Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. Great Western Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.50%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Great Western Bancorp during the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Great Western Bancorp by 1,240.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,340 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,240 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new position in shares of Great Western Bancorp during the second quarter worth approximately $63,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Great Western Bancorp during the first quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Great Western Bancorp by 21.3% during the third quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 2,407 shares of the bank’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. 98.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Great Western Bancorp (NYSE:GWB)

Great Western Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of relationship-based business and agri-business banking services. It also offers deposit and loan products to its retail customers through several channels, including its branch network, online banking system, mobile banking applications and customer care centers.

