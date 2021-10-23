Greggs (LON:GRG) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $2,689.02

Greggs plc (LON:GRG) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,689.02 ($35.13) and traded as high as GBX 3,035.90 ($39.66). Greggs shares last traded at GBX 3,021 ($39.47), with a volume of 414,839 shares.

A number of research firms have recently commented on GRG. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on Greggs from GBX 2,950 ($38.54) to GBX 3,300 ($43.11) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Greggs from GBX 3,055 ($39.91) to GBX 3,340 ($43.64) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Shore Capital restated a “sell” rating on shares of Greggs in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 3,009.48 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,689.02. The firm has a market capitalization of £3.09 billion and a P/E ratio of 36.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.08, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.06.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 9th were issued a dividend of GBX 15 ($0.20) per share. This represents a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th.

About Greggs

Greggs plc operates as a bakery food-on-the-go retailer in the United Kingdom. It offers a range of fresh and frozen bakery products, sandwiches, and drinks. The company sells its products through its shops in travel, leisure, and work-centered catchments; and franchised shops operated by partners in travel and other convenience locations.

