Grimm (GRIMM) Price Reaches $0.0019 on Major Exchanges

Grimm (CURRENCY:GRIMM) traded up 53% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on October 23rd. Grimm has a total market capitalization of $113,581.25 and $70.00 worth of Grimm was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Grimm coin can currently be bought for about $0.0019 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Grimm has traded 52.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Beam (BEAM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001256 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00003970 BTC.

FABRK (FAB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

SnowGem (XSG) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Vidulum (VDL) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0437 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Defis (XGM) traded 50.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Litecash (CASH) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000008 BTC.

SaveToken (SAVE) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded up 29.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Grimm Coin Profile

Grimm (CRYPTO:GRIMM) is a coin. Grimm’s total supply is 60,501,300 coins. Grimm’s official website is grimmw.com . Grimm’s official Twitter account is @grimmwcom and its Facebook page is accessible here

