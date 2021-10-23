GYEN Market Cap Reaches $19.62 Million (GYEN)

GYEN (CURRENCY:GYEN) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on October 23rd. GYEN has a total market capitalization of $19.62 million and approximately $98,531.00 worth of GYEN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GYEN coin can currently be bought for about $0.0088 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, GYEN has traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get GYEN alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001634 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001773 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.30 or 0.00070730 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.03 or 0.00073562 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.34 or 0.00105116 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $61,243.64 or 1.00051114 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,082.32 or 0.06669109 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.37 or 0.00021846 BTC.

GYEN Profile

GYEN’s total supply is 2,231,221,096 coins. GYEN’s official Twitter account is @GMOTrust

Buying and Selling GYEN

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GYEN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GYEN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GYEN using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for GYEN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GYEN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.