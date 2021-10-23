H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $65.86

H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $65.86 and traded as high as $69.92. H.B. Fuller shares last traded at $69.88, with a volume of 251,318 shares changing hands.

A number of research firms have commented on FUL. Citigroup lowered H.B. Fuller from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. lowered H.B. Fuller from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $71.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on H.B. Fuller from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised H.B. Fuller from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.25.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $65.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.79. The company has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.08 and a beta of 1.80.

H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 21st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.79. H.B. Fuller had a return on equity of 12.76% and a net margin of 5.33%. The business had revenue of $826.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $797.40 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that H.B. Fuller will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.1675 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 13th. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. H.B. Fuller’s dividend payout ratio is 23.59%.

In related news, CEO James Owens sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.27, for a total value of $331,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,000 shares of company stock worth $993,750. Company insiders own 4.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bbva USA bought a new stake in H.B. Fuller during the second quarter valued at about $48,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in H.B. Fuller during the first quarter valued at about $84,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in H.B. Fuller during the first quarter valued at about $92,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in H.B. Fuller during the first quarter valued at about $171,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in H.B. Fuller during the second quarter valued at about $210,000. 93.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL)

H.B. Fuller Co engages in the formulation, manufactures, and markets the adhesives, sealants, and other specialty chemical products. It operates through the following segments: Americas Adhesives, EIMEA, Asia Pacific, Construction Adhesives and Engineering Adhesives. The Americas Adhesives, EIMEA and Asia Pacific segments include a full range of specialty adhesives such as thermoplastic, thermoset, reactive, and water-based and solvent-based products.

