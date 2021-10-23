Halliburton Expected to Earn Q4 2021 Earnings of $0.33 Per Share (NYSE:HAL)

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) – Piper Sandler increased their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Halliburton in a research report issued on Tuesday, October 19th. Piper Sandler analyst I. Macpherson now expects that the oilfield services company will earn $0.33 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.32. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Halliburton’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.42 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.73 EPS.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The oilfield services company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28. The business had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.91 billion. Halliburton had a return on equity of 12.64% and a net margin of 1.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.11 EPS.

HAL has been the subject of a number of other reports. Exane BNP Paribas raised Halliburton from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. TheStreet upgraded Halliburton from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Cowen increased their price objective on Halliburton from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. HSBC upgraded Halliburton from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the company from $15.80 to $18.20 in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Halliburton from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $24.53 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.30.

Shares of NYSE HAL opened at $25.89 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.29. The firm has a market cap of $23.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 161.82 and a beta of 2.84. Halliburton has a 1 year low of $10.99 and a 1 year high of $26.68.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Halliburton in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Prentice Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Halliburton in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Halliburton by 433.1% in the second quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC now owns 1,546 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,256 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Halliburton in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Halliburton by 25.7% in the third quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,978 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.66% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey Allen Miller sold 33,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $833,325.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Murry Gerber sold 44,590 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.33, for a total value of $861,924.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.045 per share. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. Halliburton’s payout ratio is 27.69%.

About Halliburton

Halliburton Co engages in the provision of services and products to the energy industry related to the exploration, development and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Completion and Production and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment delivers cementing, stimulation, intervention, pressure control, specialty chemicals, artificial lift and completion services.

