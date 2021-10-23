Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.17 Billion

Brokerages predict that Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) will report $1.17 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Harley-Davidson’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.11 billion to $1.25 billion. Harley-Davidson posted sales of $964.03 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.4%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Harley-Davidson will report full year sales of $4.39 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.30 billion to $4.47 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $4.75 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.50 billion to $5.13 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Harley-Davidson.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.24. Harley-Davidson had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 29.87%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.60) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 128.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have commented on HOG shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Harley-Davidson from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 price target on shares of Harley-Davidson in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Harley-Davidson from $60.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Harley-Davidson from $48.00 to $41.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Harley-Davidson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Harley-Davidson presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.16.

Harley-Davidson stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $36.90. The company had a trading volume of 1,405,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,959,671. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.83. The stock has a market cap of $5.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24. Harley-Davidson has a 1-year low of $28.64 and a 1-year high of $52.06.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. Harley-Davidson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.92%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Harley-Davidson by 1.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,910,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $637,374,000 after acquiring an additional 233,330 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Harley-Davidson by 12.5% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,837,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,948,000 after purchasing an additional 984,373 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in Harley-Davidson by 21.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,847,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,125,000 after purchasing an additional 852,376 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in Harley-Davidson by 2.3% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,845,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,037,000 after purchasing an additional 109,693 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Harley-Davidson by 7.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,824,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,257,000 after purchasing an additional 263,679 shares during the period. 92.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Harley-Davidson, Inc is engaged in the manufacture and sale of custom, cruiser and touring motorcycles. It operates through the following segments: Motorcycles & Related Products; and Financial Services. The Motorcycles & Related Products segment manufactures, designs, and sells at wholesale on-road Harley-Davidson motorcycles as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.

