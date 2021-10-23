HBK Investments L P Acquires New Shares in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

HBK Investments L P bought a new position in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 40,346 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,262,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Occidental Petroleum in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY purchased a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 194.0% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,035 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 683 shares during the last quarter. Corsicana & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the second quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 13.1% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,884 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.71% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Stephen I. Chazen acquired 20,000 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.76 per share, with a total value of $515,200.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on OXY shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Mizuho upped their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Evercore ISI upgraded Occidental Petroleum from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Truist Securities upgraded Occidental Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.35.

Shares of OXY stock opened at $33.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.17, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The company has a market cap of $31.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.71, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 2.46. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.27. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 1-year low of $8.52 and a 1-year high of $34.57.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.49. Occidental Petroleum had a negative return on equity of 10.45% and a negative net margin of 26.10%. The business had revenue of $6.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.76) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1.02%.

Occidental Petroleum Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corp. engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids and natural gas.

