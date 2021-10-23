HBK Investments L P Invests $1.59 Million in Haymaker Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:HYAC)

HBK Investments L P acquired a new position in Haymaker Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:HYAC) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 164,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,593,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of HYAC. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Haymaker Acquisition Corp. III during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new stake in Haymaker Acquisition Corp. III during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $127,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in Haymaker Acquisition Corp. III during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $169,000. EJF Capital LLC bought a new stake in Haymaker Acquisition Corp. III during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $232,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in Haymaker Acquisition Corp. III during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $272,000.

NASDAQ HYAC opened at $9.72 on Friday. Haymaker Acquisition Corp. III has a 12 month low of $9.56 and a 12 month high of $10.10. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.79.

Haymaker Acquisition Corp. III is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

