HBK Investments L P Makes New $836,000 Investment in Lightspeed POS Inc. (NASDAQ:LSPD)

HBK Investments L P purchased a new stake in shares of Lightspeed POS Inc. (NASDAQ:LSPD) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $836,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lightspeed POS by 1.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,861,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,131,000 after buying an additional 107,067 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Lightspeed POS by 22.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,458,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,592,000 after acquiring an additional 453,416 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Lightspeed POS by 22.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,303,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,636,000 after acquiring an additional 429,140 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its position in Lightspeed POS by 47.7% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,817,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,255,000 after acquiring an additional 586,614 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Lightspeed POS by 37.3% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,007,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,240,000 after purchasing an additional 273,521 shares during the last quarter. 53.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of Lightspeed POS from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Lightspeed POS from C$105.00 to C$140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Lightspeed POS from $98.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Lightspeed POS from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Lightspeed POS from $118.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Lightspeed POS currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $121.93.

NASDAQ:LSPD opened at $95.86 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $105.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.72. Lightspeed POS Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.95 and a 12-month high of $130.02. The firm has a market cap of $12.82 billion and a P/E ratio of -73.18. The company has a current ratio of 4.91, a quick ratio of 4.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Lightspeed POS (NASDAQ:LSPD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $115.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.13 million. Lightspeed POS had a negative return on equity of 3.07% and a negative net margin of 50.92%. Research analysts forecast that Lightspeed POS Inc. will post -0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Lightspeed POS

Lightspeed POS Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Germany, Australia, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

