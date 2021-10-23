HBK Investments L P Purchases Shares of 10,000 Jamf Holding Corp. (BATS:JAMF)

HBK Investments L P acquired a new position in shares of Jamf Holding Corp. (BATS:JAMF) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $336,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pier Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jamf during the 2nd quarter worth about $10,805,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jamf during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,559,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Jamf by 71.4% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 218,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,708,000 after buying an additional 90,949 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Jamf by 77.4% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 45,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,596,000 after buying an additional 19,718 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning bought a new stake in shares of Jamf during the 2nd quarter worth about $134,000.

Jamf stock opened at $47.83 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $37.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.76.

Jamf (BATS:JAMF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $86.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.05 EPS. Jamf’s revenue was up 38.4% on a year-over-year basis.

In other news, CFO Jill Putman sold 6,100 shares of Jamf stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $244,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Vi Co Invest 1 Gp L.P. Vepf sold 8,955,224 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.50, for a total value of $300,000,004.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,019,405 shares of company stock worth $302,382,215.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Jamf from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Jamf in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Jamf from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Jamf from $47.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Jamf from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.14.

Jamf Holding Corp. offers a cloud software platform for Apple infrastructure and security platform worldwide. Its products include Jamf Connect that streamlines Mac authentication and identity management; Jamf Pro, an enterprise mobility management tool that empowers IT pros and the users they support by delivering unified endpoint management for Apple devices; Jamf Now, a cloud-based MDM solution for the iPad, iPhone and Mac devices in workplace; Jamf School, a mobile device management for schools; and Jamf Protect, an endpoint security purpose built for Mac.

