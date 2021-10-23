HC Wainwright Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Precision BioSciences (NASDAQ:DTIL)

Precision BioSciences (NASDAQ:DTIL)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at HC Wainwright in a note issued to investors on Thursday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $21.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 117.62% from the stock’s current price.

DTIL has been the topic of a number of other reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Precision BioSciences from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Precision BioSciences from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Precision BioSciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

DTIL opened at $9.65 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $574.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.60 and a beta of 1.74. Precision BioSciences has a twelve month low of $6.04 and a twelve month high of $16.60. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.67.

Precision BioSciences (NASDAQ:DTIL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.80. The company had revenue of $68.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.74 million. Precision BioSciences had a negative net margin of 45.88% and a negative return on equity of 69.50%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Precision BioSciences will post -1.17 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Precision BioSciences in the 2nd quarter worth $86,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Precision BioSciences in the 1st quarter worth $103,000. Texas Yale Capital Corp. bought a new position in shares of Precision BioSciences in the 2nd quarter worth $125,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Precision BioSciences by 38.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 2,757 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp bought a new position in shares of Precision BioSciences during the 2nd quarter valued at $134,000. 47.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Precision BioSciences Company Profile

Precision BioSciences, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of genome editing technologies. It operates through the Therapeutics and Food segments. The Therapeutics segment focuses on the development of products in the field of immuno-oncology and of novel products outside immuno-oncology to treat human diseases.

