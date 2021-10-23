Head-To-Head Contrast: KT (NYSE:KT) and Orbsat (OTCMKTS:OSAT)

KT (NYSE:KT) and Orbsat (OTCMKTS:OSAT) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for KT and Orbsat, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score KT 0 0 0 0 N/A Orbsat 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares KT and Orbsat’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio KT $20.28 billion 0.32 $560.71 million $1.14 11.75 Orbsat $5.69 million 5.53 -$2.76 million N/A N/A

KT has higher revenue and earnings than Orbsat.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

23.5% of KT shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.2% of Orbsat shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of KT shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 35.8% of Orbsat shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares KT and Orbsat’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets KT 3.77% 6.12% 2.77% Orbsat -74.26% -111.76% -74.06%

Risk and Volatility

KT has a beta of 0.85, meaning that its stock price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Orbsat has a beta of 2.3, meaning that its stock price is 130% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

KT beats Orbsat on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

KT Company Profile

KT Corp. engages in the provision of integrated telecommunication services. The company operates through the Customer and Marketing businesses. Its services include wire and wireless phones, internet, and other communication. The company was founded on December 20, 1981 and is headquartered in Seongnam-si, South Korea.

Orbsat Company Profile

Orbsat Corp. engages in the provision of satellite based services and solutions for commercial, government and individual users. The firm’s services include satellite communication solutions, emergency location systems, high-speed satellite internet and global asset and personnel monitoring, customized ground station systems and custom product design. It also focuses on the distribution, development and reselling of satellite enabled communications hardware. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Aventura, FL.

