Head to Head Review: Land Securities Group (OTCMKTS:LSGOF) versus Tejon Ranch (NYSE:TRC)

Land Securities Group (OTCMKTS:LSGOF) and Tejon Ranch (NYSE:TRC) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Profitability

Get Land Securities Group alerts:

This table compares Land Securities Group and Tejon Ranch’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Land Securities Group N/A N/A N/A Tejon Ranch 4.05% 0.46% 0.38%

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Land Securities Group and Tejon Ranch, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Land Securities Group 0 4 4 0 2.50 Tejon Ranch 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

63.8% of Tejon Ranch shares are held by institutional investors. 21.7% of Tejon Ranch shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Land Securities Group and Tejon Ranch’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Land Securities Group $830.75 million 8.55 -$1.82 billion $0.44 21.69 Tejon Ranch $37.83 million 12.90 -$740,000.00 ($0.03) -617.33

Tejon Ranch has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Land Securities Group. Tejon Ranch is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Land Securities Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Land Securities Group has a beta of 2.11, suggesting that its stock price is 111% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tejon Ranch has a beta of 0.56, suggesting that its stock price is 44% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Tejon Ranch beats Land Securities Group on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Land Securities Group Company Profile

Land Securities Group Plc is a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in owning, developing and managing offices, shopping centers, and retail parks. It operates through the Central London, Regional Retail, Urban Opportunities, and Subscale Sectors segments. The Central London segment includes all assets geographically located within central London. The Regional Retail segment includes all regional shopping centres and shops outside London and outlets. The Urban Opportunities segment includes assets for capital investment. The Subscale Sectors segment mainly includes assets that will not be a focus for capital investment and consists of leisure and hotel assets and retail parks. The company was founded by Harold Samuel on February 15, 1944 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Tejon Ranch Company Profile

Tejon Ranch Co. operates as a real estate development and agribusiness company. It operates through the following business segments: Real Estate-Commercial and Industrial Development, Real Estate-Resort and Residential Development, Mineral Resources, Farming and Ranch Operations. The Real Estate Commercial and Industrial Development segment activities includes: entitling, planning and permitting of land for development; construction of infrastructure; the construction of pre-leased buildings; the construction of buildings to be leased or sold; and the sale of land to third parties for their own development. The Real Estate Resort and Residential Development segment operations include land entitlement, land planning and pre-construction engineering, land stewardship and conservation activities. The Mineral Resources segment generates revenues from oil and gas royalty leases, rock and aggregate mining leases. The Farming segment produces revenues from the sale of wine grapes, almonds, and pistachios. The Ranch Operations consist of game management revenues and ancillary land uses such as grazing leases and filming. The company was founded by Edward Fitzgerald Beale in 1843 and is hea

Receive News & Ratings for Land Securities Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Land Securities Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.