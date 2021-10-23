Head-To-Head Survey: PLDT (NYSE:PHI) and Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK)

PLDT (NYSE:PHI) and Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, profitability, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

3.4% of PLDT shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 4.6% of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for PLDT and Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PLDT 0 0 2 0 3.00 Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk 0 0 0 0 N/A

Dividends

PLDT pays an annual dividend of $1.22 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.9%. Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk pays an annual dividend of $0.67 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.5%. PLDT pays out 47.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. PLDT has raised its dividend for 3 consecutive years and Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. PLDT is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Volatility & Risk

PLDT has a beta of 0.28, suggesting that its stock price is 72% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk has a beta of 0.78, suggesting that its stock price is 22% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares PLDT and Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PLDT $3.75 billion 1.81 $490.54 million $2.59 12.11 Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk $9.36 billion 2.61 $1.50 billion N/A N/A

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk has higher revenue and earnings than PLDT.

Profitability

This table compares PLDT and Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PLDT 13.13% 25.25% 5.15% Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk 17.35% 20.05% 9.54%

Summary

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk beats PLDT on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

PLDT Company Profile

PLDT, Inc. engages in the provision of telecommunication services. It operates through the following segments: Wireless, Fixed Line, and Others. The Wireless segment consists of cellular services through text messaging and wireless broadband. The Fixed Line segment offers fixed line telecommunications services throughout the country, servicing retail, corporate and small medium enterprise, or SME clients. The Other segments includes process solutions though subsidiaries. The company was founded on November 28, 1928 and is headquartered in Makati City, Philippines.

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk Company Profile

PT Telkom Indonesia (Persero) Tbk is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications, information, and technology services. It operates through the following segments: Mobile, Consumer, Enterprise, Wholesale and International Business (WIB), and Others. The Mobile segment provides mobile voice, SMS, value added services and, mobile broadband. The Consumer segment offers fixed wireline telecommunications services, pay television, data, and internet services to home customers. The Enterprise segment provides end-to-end solution to corporate and institutions. The WIB segment includes interconnection services, leased lines, satellite, VSAT, broadband access, information technology services, data and internet services to Other Licensed Operator companies and institutions. The Others segment deals with Digital Service Operating Segments that does not meet the disclosure requirements for a reportable segments. The company was founded on September 24, 1991 and is headquartered in Jakarta, Indonesia.

