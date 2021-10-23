HedgeTrade One Day Trading Volume Tops $766,622.00 (HEDG)

HedgeTrade (CURRENCY:HEDG) traded 23.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on October 23rd. During the last seven days, HedgeTrade has traded 27.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. HedgeTrade has a total market cap of $335.10 million and approximately $766,622.00 worth of HedgeTrade was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HedgeTrade coin can now be bought for about $0.96 or 0.00001575 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00003642 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00003491 BTC.

SSV Network (SSV) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.66 or 0.00024038 BTC.

NewYork Exchange (NYE) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.48 or 0.00027016 BTC.

ABBC Coin (ABBC) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000215 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000670 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000359 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000851 BTC.

Aston Martin Cognizant Fan Token (AM) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00003421 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0738 or 0.00000121 BTC.

HedgeTrade Profile

HEDG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on December 7th, 2018. HedgeTrade’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 348,731,468 coins. HedgeTrade’s official Twitter account is @HedgeCoinDev and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for HedgeTrade is hedgetrade.com

According to CryptoCompare, “HedgeTrade is a platform where the traders share their knowledge. Traders post predictions into a smart contract-powered Blueprint that users can purchase or unlock in order to access. Traders are rewarded if the Blueprint is correct, otherwise, the users' purchase is refunded. “

HedgeTrade Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HedgeTrade directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HedgeTrade should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HedgeTrade using one of the exchanges listed above.

