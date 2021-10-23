Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $11.260-$11.560 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $10.860. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.02 billion-$2.07 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2 billion.

HELE has been the subject of several analyst reports. DA Davidson upped their target price on Helen of Troy from $223.00 to $254.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Helen of Troy from a strong sell rating to a buy rating and set a $252.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 8th.

Shares of Helen of Troy stock opened at $227.87 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $231.17 and a 200 day moving average of $224.41. Helen of Troy has a 12 month low of $181.85 and a 12 month high of $265.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 6th. The company reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.82. Helen of Troy had a return on equity of 23.94% and a net margin of 11.29%. The company had revenue of $475.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $428.16 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.77 EPS. Helen of Troy’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Helen of Troy will post 9.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Helen of Troy news, CFO Brian Grass sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.50, for a total value of $443,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Julien Mininberg sold 2,079 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.79, for a total value of $490,207.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,604 shares of company stock valued at $1,526,153 over the last 90 days. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Helen of Troy stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 107,173 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,397 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.44% of Helen of Troy worth $24,448,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About Helen of Troy

Helen of Troy Ltd. engages in the manufacture and distribution of personal care and household products. It operates through the following segments: Housewares, Healthcare and Home, and Beauty. The Housewares segment offers food preparation tools, containers, electronics, baby care, and cleaning products.

