HelloFresh (OTCMKTS:HLFFF) Rating Reiterated by Citigroup

HelloFresh (OTCMKTS:HLFFF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at Citigroup in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on HLFFF. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on HelloFresh in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of HelloFresh in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of HelloFresh in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of HelloFresh in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of HelloFresh in a research report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of HLFFF opened at $94.54 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $101.45 and a 200 day moving average of $95.08. HelloFresh has a 52-week low of $48.00 and a 52-week high of $114.91.

HelloFresh SE engages in the provision of personalized meal solutions. It operates through the following segments: United States of America (USA), International, and Holding. The International segment comprises Australia, Austria, Belgium, Canada, Germany, the Netherlands, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom.

