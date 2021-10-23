Hengan International Group (OTCMKTS:HEGIY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hengan International Group (OTCMKTS:HEGIY) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Hengan International Group Company Limited operates as an investment holding company. It engages in the manufacturing, distributing and selling of personal hygiene products, food and snack products and skin care products primarily in China. The company’s operating segments consists of Tissue Paper Products, Sanitary Napkins Products, Disposable Diapers Products, Food and Snacks Products and Skin Care Products and Others. Hengan International Group Company Limited is headquartered in Quanzhou, China. “

HEGIY stock opened at $27.23 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.73 and a beta of 0.50. Hengan International Group has a fifty-two week low of $25.57 and a fifty-two week high of $37.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.27. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $27.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.82.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th were paid a $0.722 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. Hengan International Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.43%.

Hengan International Group Company Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures, distributes, and sells personal hygiene products in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company offers pocket handkerchiefs, box and soft tissue papers, kitchen towels/papers, toilet rolls, first-aid products, enema, garbage and food bags, preservation papers, table cloths and swabbers, sanitary napkins, pantiliners, overnight pants, wet tissues, maternal and child care products, adult and baby diapers, and cleansing products.

