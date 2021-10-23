Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $39.58 Million

Analysts predict that Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK) will post sales of $39.58 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Heritage Commerce’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $39.90 million and the lowest is $39.40 million. Heritage Commerce reported sales of $36.76 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 7.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Heritage Commerce will report full-year sales of $153.06 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $151.77 million to $154.20 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $158.67 million, with estimates ranging from $148.00 million to $165.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Heritage Commerce.

Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ:HTBK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.03). Heritage Commerce had a return on equity of 7.42% and a net margin of 27.65%. The business had revenue of $37.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.31 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Heritage Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th.

Shares of Heritage Commerce stock traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $11.79. 79,848 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 256,262. Heritage Commerce has a 1 year low of $6.88 and a 1 year high of $12.65. The company has a market capitalization of $709.84 million, a P/E ratio of 16.38 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Palouse Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Heritage Commerce by 24.7% in the third quarter. Palouse Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 4,138 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Heritage Commerce by 42.1% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Security National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Heritage Commerce in the third quarter valued at about $145,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Heritage Commerce by 125.2% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 2,072 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in Heritage Commerce by 4.2% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 195,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,177,000 after buying an additional 7,941 shares during the period. 71.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Heritage Commerce Company Profile

Heritage Commerce Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking. It operates through the following Banking and Factoring segments. The Banking segment includes holding company’s results of operations. The Factoring segment focuses on factoring originated by bay view funding. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

