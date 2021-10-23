Hochschild Mining (LON:HOC) Receives Buy Rating from Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reissued their buy rating on shares of Hochschild Mining (LON:HOC) in a research note released on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. The firm currently has a GBX 275 ($3.59) price target on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Berenberg Bank upgraded Hochschild Mining to a buy rating and set a GBX 200 ($2.61) price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Hochschild Mining from GBX 240 ($3.14) to GBX 205 ($2.68) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Barclays restated an equal weight rating and set a GBX 185 ($2.42) price target on shares of Hochschild Mining in a report on Friday, October 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hochschild Mining has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 228 ($2.98).

LON:HOC opened at GBX 150.20 ($1.96) on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 145.89 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 168.07. Hochschild Mining has a fifty-two week low of GBX 128.52 ($1.68) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 275.88 ($3.60). The firm has a market capitalization of £771.84 million and a PE ratio of 20.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.61, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.01.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 9th were paid a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a yield of 0.92%. Hochschild Mining’s payout ratio is 0.84%.

Hochschild Mining Company Profile

Hochschild Mining plc, a precious metals company, engages in the exploration, mining, processing, and sale of gold and silver in the Americas. The company holds a 100% interests in the Inmaculada gold/silver underground operation and Pallancata silver/gold property, which are located in the Department of Ayacucho in southern Peru; and Arcata, an underground operation located in the Department of Arequipa in southern Peru, as well as a 51% interest in the San Jose silver/gold mine is located in Argentina.

