Homology Medicines (NASDAQ:FIXX) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Homology Medicines (NASDAQ:FIXX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Homology Medicines Inc. is a genetic medicines company. Its platform offers human hematopoietic stem cell derived adeno-associated virus vectors to treat disease-causing mutations through gene correction, insertion and knockout. Homology Medicines Inc. is based in BEDFORD MA. “

FIXX has been the topic of several other reports. Oppenheimer restated a buy rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Homology Medicines in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Chardan Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Homology Medicines in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Homology Medicines currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $18.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:FIXX opened at $6.00 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $342.53 million, a P/E ratio of -3.33 and a beta of -0.43. Homology Medicines has a one year low of $5.78 and a one year high of $15.24. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.97.

Homology Medicines (NASDAQ:FIXX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.63 million. Homology Medicines had a negative return on equity of 45.27% and a negative net margin of 271.18%. Equities research analysts expect that Homology Medicines will post -1.82 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Homology Medicines by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 24,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 1,517 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Homology Medicines by 30.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,850 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Homology Medicines by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 27,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 2,272 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Homology Medicines in the 1st quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Homology Medicines by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 15,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 2,688 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.39% of the company’s stock.

About Homology Medicines

Homology Medicines, Inc is a clinical-stage genetic medicines company, which engages in the design and development of treatments to address rare diseases at the genetic level. It develops genetic medicines by translating proprietary, next generation gene editing, and gene therapy technologies into novel treatments for patients with rare diseases.

