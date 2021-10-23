Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $330.85 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN) will announce $330.85 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Horace Mann Educators’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $323.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $338.20 million. Horace Mann Educators posted sales of $337.10 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 1.9%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Horace Mann Educators will report full-year sales of $1.33 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.32 billion to $1.34 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.38 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.32 billion to $1.45 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Horace Mann Educators.

Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The insurance provider reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.01. Horace Mann Educators had a return on equity of 9.77% and a net margin of 12.54%. The firm had revenue of $347.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $336.10 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on HMN shares. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Horace Mann Educators from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Horace Mann Educators from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th.

Shares of Horace Mann Educators stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $40.62. 98,100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 205,425. The company has a quick ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Horace Mann Educators has a fifty-two week low of $33.64 and a fifty-two week high of $44.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.05 and a beta of 0.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $40.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.80.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. Horace Mann Educators’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.47%.

In related news, Director Robert Stricker sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.37, for a total transaction of $40,370.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marita Zuraitis sold 9,999 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $399,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,190 shares of company stock valued at $729,926 over the last quarter. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Horace Mann Educators by 186.4% in the 2nd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 1,047,382 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $39,193,000 after buying an additional 681,700 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Horace Mann Educators by 631.4% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 286,243 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $10,711,000 after buying an additional 247,109 shares during the last quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc boosted its position in Horace Mann Educators by 127.9% in the 1st quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 422,408 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $18,252,000 after buying an additional 237,100 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Horace Mann Educators in the 1st quarter valued at about $8,784,000. Finally, NFJ Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in Horace Mann Educators in the 1st quarter valued at about $6,338,000. 98.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Horace Mann Educators Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance and retirement solutions to the educators and school employees. It operates through the following business segments: Property and Casualty; Supplemental; Retirement, Life, and Corporate and Other.

