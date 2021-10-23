Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $45.20.

HRL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Hormel Foods from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Hormel Foods from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Barclays lowered their target price on Hormel Foods from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Hormel Foods from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th.

Get Hormel Foods alerts:

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of HRL. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 89.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,096,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,111,000 after acquiring an additional 991,964 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Hormel Foods during the second quarter worth approximately $46,911,000. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 213.5% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,082,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,730,000 after acquiring an additional 737,283 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 6.5% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 10,997,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,123,000 after acquiring an additional 668,747 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 2.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,135,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,295,701,000 after acquiring an additional 667,382 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 40.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Hormel Foods stock opened at $42.01 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.79 billion, a PE ratio of 26.59, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of -0.07. Hormel Foods has a 12 month low of $40.48 and a 12 month high of $52.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.97.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39. Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 13.54% and a net margin of 8.32%. The firm had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Hormel Foods will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.245 per share. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 15th. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.04%.

Hormel Foods Company Profile

Hormel Foods Corp. engages in the production of meat and food products. It operates through the following segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International and Other. The Grocery Products segment consists primarily of the processing, marketing, and sale of shelf-stable food products sold in the retail market.

Further Reading: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for Hormel Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hormel Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.