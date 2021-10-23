Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC Has $3.85 Million Stock Holdings in Rattler Midstream LP (NASDAQ:RTLR)

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Rattler Midstream LP (NASDAQ:RTLR) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 352,080 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,720 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Rattler Midstream were worth $3,845,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Rattler Midstream by 793.8% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,266,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,752,000 after acquiring an additional 2,013,028 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Rattler Midstream by 171.3% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 80,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $880,000 after acquiring an additional 50,858 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in Rattler Midstream by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 337,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,683,000 after buying an additional 24,798 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Rattler Midstream by 201.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 459,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,013,000 after acquiring an additional 306,594 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Botty Investors LLC raised its position in shares of Rattler Midstream by 63.5% in the 2nd quarter. Botty Investors LLC now owns 116,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,277,000 after acquiring an additional 45,423 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on RTLR. Barclays downgraded Rattler Midstream from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rattler Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Rattler Midstream from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.83.

Shares of RTLR opened at $12.24 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 4.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.36 and a 200 day moving average of $11.03. Rattler Midstream LP has a twelve month low of $5.53 and a twelve month high of $13.23.

Rattler Midstream (NASDAQ:RTLR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.06). Rattler Midstream had a return on equity of 2.97% and a net margin of 9.19%. The company had revenue of $101.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.64 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Rattler Midstream LP will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. This is a boost from Rattler Midstream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Rattler Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 120.48%.

Rattler Midstream Company Profile

Rattler Midstream LP operates as a holding company. It engages in the operation, development and acquisition of midstream infrastructure assets in the Midland and Delaware Basins of the Permian Basin. The firm provides crude oil, natural gas and water related midstream services including fresh water sourcing and transportation and saltwater gathering and disposal.

