Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX)

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX) by 47.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 437,800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 140,250 shares during the quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Matrix Service were worth $4,597,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Matrix Service by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 183,387 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,926,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Matrix Service by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 18,970 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 1,249 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Matrix Service by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 24,112 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,616 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its position in Matrix Service by 233.3% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in Matrix Service by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 21,200 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Matrix Service alerts:

Several brokerages have issued reports on MTRX. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Matrix Service from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Matrix Service in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd.

NASDAQ:MTRX opened at $10.31 on Friday. Matrix Service has a fifty-two week low of $7.12 and a fifty-two week high of $16.32. The stock has a market cap of $275.25 million, a PE ratio of -10.31 and a beta of 1.74. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.30.

Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, September 12th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.37). Matrix Service had a negative return on equity of 5.13% and a negative net margin of 3.78%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.01) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Matrix Service will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.

In other Matrix Service news, Director John D. Chandler acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.92 per share, with a total value of $49,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Matrix Service Company Profile

Matrix Service Co engages in the provision of engineering, fabrication, infrastructure, construction, and maintenance services. It operates through the following segments: Utility & Power Infrastructure, Process & Industrial Facilities, and Storage & Terminal Solutions. The Utility & Power Infrastructure segment consists of power delivery services provided to investor-owned utilities, including construction of new substations, upgrades of existing substations, transmission and distribution line installations, upgrades and maintenance, as well as emergency and storm restoration services.

Read More: What is the significance of the death cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX).

Receive News & Ratings for Matrix Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matrix Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.