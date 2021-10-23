H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HR.UN) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $16.00

Shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HR.UN) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$16.00 and traded as high as C$16.76. H&R Real Estate Investment Trust shares last traded at C$16.61, with a volume of 473,006 shares.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HR.UN shares. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.50 to C$19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust to C$19.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.00 to C$18.25 in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, CIBC restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$19.50 target price on shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust in a research note on Monday, August 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, H&R Real Estate Investment Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$18.82.

Get H&R Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.84. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$16.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$16.00. The firm has a market cap of C$4.76 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.71.

H&R REIT is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with total assets of approximately $14.5 billion at March 31, 2019. H&R REIT has ownership interests in a North American portfolio of high quality office, retail, industrial and residential properties comprising over 43 million square feet.

See Also: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Receive News & Ratings for H&R Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H&R Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.