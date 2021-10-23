Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $397.75 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) will announce sales of $397.75 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Thirteen analysts have provided estimates for Hudbay Minerals’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $322.51 million and the highest estimate coming in at $451.20 million. Hudbay Minerals posted sales of $316.11 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25.8%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hudbay Minerals will report full year sales of $1.53 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.37 billion to $1.65 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $1.72 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.33 billion to $2.07 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Hudbay Minerals.

Get Hudbay Minerals alerts:

Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The mining company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.07). Hudbay Minerals had a negative net margin of 5.90% and a negative return on equity of 3.13%. The business had revenue of $404.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $416.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.15) EPS. Hudbay Minerals’s revenue for the quarter was up 93.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have commented on HBM. Indl Alliance S reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Hudbay Minerals in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$12.00 to C$11.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$13.00 to C$11.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. National Bank Financial raised shares of Hudbay Minerals from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $14.00 to $12.50 in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$12.00 to C$13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.20.

HBM stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $7.21. 884,635 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,507,120. Hudbay Minerals has a 52 week low of $4.33 and a 52 week high of $9.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 2.40.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd were paid a $0.0079 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. Hudbay Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is presently -4.35%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HBM. FMR LLC purchased a new position in Hudbay Minerals in the 1st quarter worth about $880,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Hudbay Minerals during the 1st quarter valued at about $91,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Hudbay Minerals during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,930,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Hudbay Minerals by 42.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 60,374 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 17,893 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in Hudbay Minerals by 202.6% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 5,658,496 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $38,718,000 after purchasing an additional 3,788,496 shares during the period. 65.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Hudbay Minerals

HudBay Minerals, Inc operates as a mining company. The firm engages in the production of copper concentrate, molybdenum concentrate and zinc metal. It focuses on the discovery, production and marketing of base and precious metals. The company was founded on January 16, 1996 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

See Also: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hudbay Minerals (HBM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hudbay Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudbay Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.