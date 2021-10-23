Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) Raises Dividend to $0.16 Per Share

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, October 22nd, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be given a dividend of 0.155 per share by the bank on Monday, January 3rd. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.72%. This is a boost from Huntington Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15.

Huntington Bancshares has raised its dividend payment by 71.4% over the last three years. Huntington Bancshares has a payout ratio of 53.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Huntington Bancshares to earn $1.44 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 41.7%.

Huntington Bancshares stock opened at $16.68 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.09. Huntington Bancshares has a 52 week low of $9.66 and a 52 week high of $16.91. The stock has a market cap of $24.63 billion, a PE ratio of 11.75 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 31.76% and a return on equity of 12.87%. On average, equities analysts predict that Huntington Bancshares will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

HBAN has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Huntington Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $18.50 to $18.75 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Huntington Bancshares has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.23.

In related news, EVP Richard A. Pohle sold 4,837 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total transaction of $79,810.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Julie C. Tutkovics sold 3,544 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.70, for a total value of $59,184.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,184 shares of company stock valued at $266,324 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Bancshares Company Profile

Huntington Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It provides commercial and consumer banking services, mortgage banking services, automobile financing, recreational vehicle and marine financing, equipment leasing, investment management, trust services, brokerage services, insurance programs, and other financial products and services.

